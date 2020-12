Advertisement

Due to the ongoing situation caused by COVID-19, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment is unable to conduct the 24th Annual Long Walk to the Veterans Home of California, Barstow.

The Regiment established this tradition in 1996 when the facility opened to honor those who have served, missing a year only in 2005 when it was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Please enjoy these photographs from the 23rd Annual Long Walk in 2019.