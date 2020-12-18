Regional Health Command – Central Best Medic Competition 2020

Advertisement

Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Central, cheers on Staff Sgt. David McAfee and Cpt. Nikolas Roumell as they complete their 12-mile road march during the RHC-C Best Medic Competition Dec. 10, 2020, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La. McAfee and Roumell both work in the emergency room at Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, Calif.