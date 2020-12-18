Regional Health Command – Central Best Medic Competition 2020

(Army photograph by Jean Graves)
Brig. Gen. Wendy L. Harter, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Central, cheers on Staff Sgt. David McAfee and Cpt. Nikolas Roumell as they complete their 12-mile road march during the RHC-C Best Medic Competition Dec. 10, 2020, at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La. McAfee and Roumell both work in the emergency room at Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, Calif.
Staff Sgt. David McAffee, combat medic and emergency room shift leader from Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, Calif., qualifies with the M4 pistol in the kneeling position during the Regional Health Command – Central Best Medic Competition, Dec. 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La. The team is required to zero and qualify on both the M17 pistol and the M4 carbine during the competition. (Army photograph by Jean Graves)
Cpt. Nikolas Roumell, medical surgical nurse from Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, Calif., performs the leg tuck during the Army Combat Fitness Test as Sgt. Narelin Morales counts his repetitions during the Regional Health Command – Central Best Medic Competition, Dec. 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La. (Army photograph by Jean Graves)
Cpt. Nikolas Roumell, a medical surgical nurse from Weed Army Community Hospital, Fort Irwin, Calif., buddy-carries teammate, Staff Sgt. David McAffee before M4 carbine weapons qualification during the Regional Health Command – Central Best Medic Competition, Dec. 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, La. (Army photograph by Jean Graves)