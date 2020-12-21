A message from Brig. Gen. David A. Lesperance

As the holiday season is now upon us, and many in our community either have plans or are already on leave, I want to take this opportunity to wish all in our community a Happy Holidays. I truly appreciate the efforts of our entire community this past year as we dealt with the pandemic and maintained readiness for our Army. I do realize that it’s the dedication of our Solders, Family members and civilian employees that made that happen.

While I encourage all to take this much needed break and spend time with family and friends, I must ask that all of you remain cautious as you travel. COVID-19 cases across the country have spiked and many states and counties have implemented travel restrictions and further precautionary measures.

For those who are remaining in the local area, I’m certain that most are tracking the most recent Stay-at-Home order issued by the Governor of California. Our recently implemented curfew is based on this guidance. While I encourage all to abide by the State’s guidance, with the advice of MSC Commanders and our medical professionals at WACH, we will maintain our current levels of service for on-base MWR and AAFES offerings based on Fort Irwin conditions.

It’s your continued vigilance and adherence to our safeguards that continue to keep our conditions on-post favorable. As isolated as we are at Fort Irwin, CSM Justice and I want to ensure that those who are remaining here over the holiday have facilities and services available to preclude any unnecessary travel off-post.

Our local area remains open. That said, I do encourage all to follow the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order and limit travel, within our local area, for essential services only.

All of you are valued members of our community and our Army family. Continue to follow our safeguards and CDC guidelines. Stay safe, plan ahead and watch out for those around you.

Lead, Train, Win