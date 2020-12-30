First Fort Irwin vaccine administered

Advertisement

On Dec. 23, Capt. Jessica Oesch, a perioperative nurse in the Weed Army Community Hospital operating room, received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Fort Irwin. The hospital received a limited supply of vaccines and will vaccinate personnel in accordance with the Department of Defense’s population schema. According to the schema, healthcare providers, healthcare support, emergency services & public safety personnel who have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be vaccinated first. We will keep everyone updated on when the community will be able to receive vaccinations. For any questions, please reach out to us on Facebook or visit health.mil/coronavirus.