Atreus Alexander Flores was born at 11:37 a.m., Jan. 1, Judy Flores and Sgt. Alejandro Flores, an NCO with 916th Support Brigade. Altreus weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long.

The family recently arrived at Fort Irwin and said they are very happy to be here and had an “amazing birthing experience.”