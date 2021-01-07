Carolers for Christmas

Advertisement

The Protestant Women of the Chapel helped Fort Irwin residents get in the holiday spirit with Christmas Carols.

Heather Marie organized the event and said about seven families participated in the singing.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for families to be able to do something enjoyable together during the holidays and also be able to uplift the morale of families on post during the Holiday Season,” she said.

The caroling events were held in Sandy Basin, Sleepy Hollow, Crackerjack Flats, Commanders Loop and Bitter Springs communities.

Residents showed their appreciation.

“Thanks to the awesome Christmas Carolers that sang in CJFs tonight,” Shanna Franco said after the Dec. 12 evening. “It was an unexpected surprise.”