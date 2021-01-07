Festival of Lights brightens the holiday cheer on post

Advertisement
The Villages at Fort Irwin hosted its annual Festival of Lights competitions and the winners have been crowned.
Several homes and families participated and a map was provided for residents to travel to each home to view the displays.
Here are the eight winners who receive prizes, as well as runners up who won a $25 gift card.
Top 3:
• 9114 Blackhawk
• 5107A&B Sweetwater
• 4605A Kabul
Runners Up:
• 3905 Commanders Loop
• 4710A Nancy
• 4656 Omaha Beach
• 8204B Apennines
• 4767A Saint Vith
Honorable Mentions:
• 5136A Silurian Hills
• 8202A Apennines
• 5025B Lane Mountain
• 4626 Tunisia
• 4416 Rhineland
