Upcoming Events

Advertisement

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

January 2021 Calendar:

-1/1: Fort Irwin Chapel Holiday Service: Center Chapel (11a.m. – 1p.m.; Mass at 1p.m.)

-1/1: Commissary is Closed on New Year’s Day in observance of holiday

-1/12: Monthly Community Service Council: Sandy Basin (10a.m.) Facebook.com/FtIrwin

-1/13: Martin Luther King, Jr. EEO Observance: Sandy Basin Community Center (11:30a.m. and streamed on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin)

-1/15: Weed Army Community Hospital closed in observance of holiday

-1/20: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

-1/20: Newcomer Spouses Orientation: Bldg. 21 (9a.m. – 1p.m.) Register at 380-2438

-1/23: Christmas in January (more details coming)

-1/28: Tax Center Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting: Legal Office (9a.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*