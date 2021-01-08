Community gives from the heart with Angel Tree

Advertisement

An outpouring of love and support came from the Fort Irwin community with the Gifts from the Heart Angel Tree program, hosted by the Main Exchange.

The community was asked to give back this holiday season by donating gifts for the Angel Tree. There was a donation box and tree located at the front of the Post Exchange store in December and many wanted to help families in need.

Customers picked a star from the tree and purchased a gift listed. Families were then contacted to pick up the gifts before Christmas Day.