Fort Irwin Middle school visits veterans home

In December, students and faculty from Fort Irwin Middle School and Silver Valley School District came by the Veterans Home of Barstow with Christmas for our nation’s heroes.

The Fort Irwin group held a community fundraiser and presented the Home with Kindles, cards, and many other items!

“On behalf of the men and women of the Barstow Veterans Home, we thank you for your support, camaraderie, engaging our youth by example and educating our nation’s youth about the founding principles upon which America was founded,” said a spokesperson for the home.