Spouses pose as Mr. and Mrs. Santa for children

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — What’s considered a special holiday tradition for many, took a hit due to the coronavirus.

When the Fort Irwin community was eager for their annual photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, two Sandy Basin residents stepped in to help.

Kristina Huffman (Mrs. Claus) and Sherrie Brown (Santa Claus) said that with everything going on in the world, they wanted to bring some happiness to children.

“We decided to do it when I read that families were having a hard time finding a Santa to take pictures with,” Huffman said. “So, we decided to help them by keeping the magic and tradition alive. We enjoy seeing how excited the kids are when they see Santa and Mrs. Claus and how happy the parents are.”

Stephanie Faine was eager to take her child and said it did not disappoint. “Just want to give a BIG shout out to Kristina Marie Huffman for your hospitality and kindness to let my children come talk to Santa and get candy canes,” Faine posted to a Fort Irwin Facebook page. “We appreciate you guys so, so much for doing this for the community! My daughter couldn’t stop talking about how nice Santa was.”

Mr. and Mrs. Claus had nearly two dozen families stop by over the span of about a week.

“Omggg you are the best!!!” Irene Cano posted on Dec. 13 in appreciation for Huffman and Brown’s efforts.

“You’re very welcome!” Huffman replied. “Seeing how excited the kids were made my heart so happy. I love seeing the kid’s eyes light up with excitement.”