Year in Review

January

Other highlights: Retired Sergeant Maj. of the Army, Daniel Dailey, visited the NTC/Fort Irwin on Jan. 14 in his role as the new Senior Vice President of NCO and Soldier programs of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA); NTC’s NCO and Soldier of the year were recognized at the 39th Annual Barstow Community Awards on Jan. 25; Chaplain (LTC) James Key delivered a powerful speech about the “Mamba Mentality” of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the monthly EO/EEO Observance on Jan. 29; A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was felt at NTC/Fort Irwin on Jan. 24, no damage.

February

Other highlights: Retired Lt. Col. Kevin Bostick delivered an speech during the African-American/Black History Month Observance at the Sandy Basin Community Center on Feb. 26, encouraging everyone to be inclusive, treat everyone with respect and make a difference, leaving an organization better than you found it.

March

Other highlights: On March 18, the Garrison Family and MWR/Outdoor Recreation department held a ribbon cutting for the new Recreational Vehicle Park today. The RV Park went through a $6.9 million expansion project; NTC hosted its last Community Box Tour of the year on March 6 (due to COVID-19), with more than 40 people, including Gold Star Families, California Veterans Home reps, Recruiting Companies and the Operations Group spouses.

April

Other highlights: Easter Sunday at NTC/Fort Irwin looked different with virtual Center Chapel services, Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunts by window and acts of kindness by dropping off Easter Egg Baskets and colored chalk anonymously on porches; Although there was no traditional Denim Day Walk, on Apr. 21, many still dressed in denim for Sex Assault Awareness and Prevention.

May

Other highlights: The Fort Irwin Family and MWR hosted a Cinco de Mayo Taco Tuesday Celebration on May 5, providing free taco kits; On May 8, complimentary cookies were distributed in celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Month; Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James McConville, and the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, CSM Michael Grinston visited the NTC as the center made plans for future large-scale training operations in a in a COVID-19 environment; On May 28, Col. Larry France relinquished command of Weed Army Community Hospital to Col. Nancy Parson during a Change of Command ceremony.

June

Other highlights: A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck about two hours/100 miles from Fort Irwin in Searles Valley and was felt on post.

July

Other highlights: The USO provided 150 Summer Activity Kits at Samuel Adams on July 22, 2020; There was an emergency power outage on July 23, following the discovery of a failing power pole.

August

Other highlights: The Garrison Command Team and the MWR broke ground on construction for the dog park; Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager helped celebrate Fort Irwin’s Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 5 by speaking about the history that has promoted the advancement of women in the country and in the military.

September

Other highlights: On Sept. 3, the Garrison Command Team held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fort Irwin Library, which is expected to be completed by August 2021; On Sept. 15, outdoor dining became available for the Town Center and the Post Exchange; On Sept. 30, Col. Luis R. Rivero spoke about the Hispanic culture and diversity in the Army at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

October

Other highlights: There was a bi-annual, post-wide power outage on Oct. 17. Weed Army Community Hospital held a “Light the Night” Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness month remembrance event on Oct. 15.

November

Other highlights: NTC hosted the 2020 National American Indian Heritage Month observance on Nov. 18 with a theme of, “Many Nations, One Fight,” featuring guest speaker Maj. Steven Warner, Chief of Women’s Health Clinic.

December

Other highlights: Weed Army Community Hospital hosted a Turkey Trot 5K on Dec. 5 at the Blue Track.