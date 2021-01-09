Year in Review

January

All 32 electric charging stations became operable for POVs, as well as government vehicles in January 2020, as a part of a pilot program.
On Jan. 11, the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) team hosted their annual Christmas in January event distributing dozens of toys, bikes and gifts, including an extra visit with Santa.

Other highlights: Retired Sergeant Maj. of the Army, Daniel Dailey, visited the NTC/Fort Irwin on Jan. 14 in his role as the new Senior Vice President of NCO and Soldier programs of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA); NTC’s NCO and Soldier of the year were recognized at the 39th Annual Barstow Community Awards on Jan. 25; Chaplain (LTC) James Key delivered a powerful speech about the “Mamba Mentality” of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the monthly EO/EEO Observance on Jan. 29; A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was felt at NTC/Fort Irwin on Jan. 24, no damage.

February

Dozens of runners participated in the Sweetheart 5K on Feb. 29. Medals and prizes were awarded to the winners of different age groups.
On Feb. 11, officials broke ground on a new antenna (Deep Space 23) at NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex at the NTC/Fort Irwin. It was the first groundbreaking for a new antenna in 24 years at one of only three NASA Deep Space Networks in the world.

Other highlights: Retired Lt. Col. Kevin Bostick delivered an speech during the African-American/Black History Month Observance at the Sandy Basin Community Center on Feb. 26, encouraging everyone to be inclusive, treat everyone with respect and make a difference, leaving an organization better than you found it.

March

NTC leadership held the first COVID-19 live update with soldiers and the community on March 13. On-post facilities began to shut down and/or go into limited capacity/availability and restrictions, due to HPCON levels and CDC mandates; The school district decided on its first wave of virtual schooling.
Many gathered at Fort Irwin’s Center Chapel to remember Private 1st Class Justin Kirby on March 16, following his death. The 21-year-old was killed during a training accident at NTC.

Other highlights: On March 18, the Garrison Family and MWR/Outdoor Recreation department held a ribbon cutting for the new Recreational Vehicle Park today. The RV Park went through a $6.9 million expansion project; NTC hosted its last Community Box Tour of the year on March 6 (due to COVID-19), with more than 40 people, including Gold Star Families, California Veterans Home reps, Recruiting Companies and the Operations Group spouses.

April

The first government mask mandates kicked in for soldiers and the community on April 7, along with tighter gate restrictions. The Secretary of Defense released the Stop Movement Travel Restrictions for the military on April 20.
Month of the Military Child: The Fort Irwin Family and MWR handed out complimentary Ice Cream to Military children on April 30 as apart of Month of the Military Child celebrations.

 

Other highlights: Easter Sunday at NTC/Fort Irwin looked different with virtual Center Chapel services, Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunts by window and acts of kindness by dropping off Easter Egg Baskets and colored chalk anonymously on porches; Although there was no traditional Denim Day Walk, on Apr. 21, many still dressed in denim for Sex Assault Awareness and Prevention.

May

On May 29, community members celebrated the nearly 50 Fort Irwin’s high school graduates during a graduation parade of more than two dozen vehicles, decorations and gift bags.
On Memorial Day, NTC/Fort Irwin held a solemn tribute to the fallen during an observance that included a 21-Cannon Salute.

Other highlights: The Fort Irwin Family and MWR hosted a Cinco de Mayo Taco Tuesday Celebration on May 5, providing free taco kits; On May 8, complimentary cookies were distributed in celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Month; Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James McConville, and the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, CSM Michael Grinston visited the NTC as the center made plans for future large-scale training operations in a in a COVID-19 environment; On May 28, Col. Larry France relinquished command of Weed Army Community Hospital to Col. Nancy Parson during a Change of Command ceremony.

June

NTC celebrated the 245th U.S. Army Birthday with a special Army birthday meal and ceremony.
Beginning in June, Army leaders called for serious conversations to start across military installations, involving race and diversity. NTC leaders joined Army leaders like the Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Joint Chief of Staff and the Secretary of Defense about civil unrest and leaders listening to their people.

Other highlights: A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck about two hours/100 miles from Fort Irwin in Searles Valley and was felt on post.

July

The MWR hosted a July Fourth event outside with free Pitch and Putt, disc golf, discounted paintball and barbecue.
On July 14, the National Training Center and Fort Irwin welcomed the 21st Post Command Sergeant Major, William A. Justice, during a Change of Responsibilities ceremony replacing outgoing CSM Matthew Lowe.

Other highlights: The USO provided 150 Summer Activity Kits at Samuel Adams on July 22, 2020; There was an emergency power outage on July 23, following the discovery of a failing power pole.

August

On Aug. 15, soldiers assigned to the 759th EOD returned home from a nine-month deployment.
On Aug. 6, the Silver Valley Unified School District opened under a distance learning model due to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order. The community also came out in support with several school supply giveaways.

Other highlights: The Garrison Command Team and the MWR broke ground on construction for the dog park; Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager helped celebrate Fort Irwin’s Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 5 by speaking about the history that has promoted the advancement of women in the country and in the military.

September

On Sept. 1, Weed Army Community Hospital hosted a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk.
On Sept. 11, the Department of Emergency Services conducted a convoy across Fort Irwin to remember the fallen of 9/11.
On Sept. 26, actor Denzel Washington held a Meet & Greet with the community at various locations across the installation.
From Sept. 21 – 27, NTC/Fort Irwin observed Gold Star Families Remembrance Week and recognized the sacrifices made by the families of our nation’s fallen heroes.

 

Other highlights: On Sept. 3, the Garrison Command Team held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fort Irwin Library, which is expected to be completed by August 2021; On Sept. 15, outdoor dining became available for the Town Center and the Post Exchange; On Sept. 30, Col. Luis R. Rivero spoke about the Hispanic culture and diversity in the Army at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

October

On Oct. 13, soldiers, families and civilians gathered at the Fort Irwin Blue Track for a walk to end domestic violence.
On Oct. 24, Weed Army Community Hospital hosted a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run and Community Health Fair.
On Oct. 29, Fort Irwin held three Trunk or Treat events and a drive-in movie for Halloween. Residents also participated in the Festival of Frights, hosted by the Villages at Fort Irwin.

Other highlights: There was a bi-annual, post-wide power outage on Oct. 17. Weed Army Community Hospital held a “Light the Night” Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness month remembrance event on Oct. 15.

November

Leaders at NTC and Fort Irwin continued the tradition of serving holiday meals to soldiers and families for Thanksgiving on post on Nov. 24 and 25 in the dining facilities.
On Veterans Day, soldiers from NTC/Fort Irwin were featured on ESPN as a apart of First Take’s Salute to Service week, honoring veterans and active-duty military.

Other highlights: NTC hosted the 2020 National American Indian Heritage Month observance on Nov. 18 with a theme of, “Many Nations, One Fight,” featuring guest speaker Maj. Steven Warner, Chief of Women’s Health Clinic.

December

The annual Holiday Market and Tree Lighting ceremony was held on Dec. 5.
There was a ribbon cutting for the grand re-opening of the community Dog Park on Dec. 4, featuring new shade structures, benches, dog water fountains, dog exercise and play equipment, natural turf grass and an irrigation system.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other highlights: Weed Army Community Hospital hosted a Turkey Trot 5K on Dec. 5 at the Blue Track.

 

