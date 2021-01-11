Silver Valley looking forward to second half of historic school year

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Officials with the Silver Valley Unified School District are hoping the second half of the 2020-2021 school year will continue to look much like the hybrid model implemented in November 2020.

“Let me first say how proud I am of our staff and students for the job they’ve done in our Hybrid, Small Cohort and Distance Learning models,” superintendent, Jesse Najera said in a release. “We worked hard to establish safety protocols and we will continue to prioritize our implementation to keep our students and staff safe.”

School sites and the district offices were closed from Dec. 19 – Jan. 3. Winter break ended Jan. 6 and all SVUSD students will be in a distance learning model from Dec. 7 – Jan. 15. The in-person hybrid model and small group cohorts will return on Jan. 19.

“The delay is being implemented out of an abundance of caution because of the holidays,” Najera said. “Our return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19, will depend on local COVID conditions at that time.”

For those on the hybrid model, ‘B-day’ students will attend Tuesday and Thursday, as normal, during the first week back and ‘A-day’ students will attend in-person classes on Wednesday and Friday. All weeks following will be on the normal, hybrid scheduled.

“Nothing about this pandemic has been easy but you have shown your resiliency and we have persevered,” Najera said.