Teacher & Student Spotlight

Advertisement

Teacher Spotlight:

Sheila Bowers, Silver Valley High School

Mrs. Bowers is an important part of the success of Silver Valley High School. She is always professional and does a tremendous job supporting our students, families, and staff throughout the distance learning this school year. Mrs. Bowers has assisted many of our families with attendance questions/concerns, verifying absences, completing online registration forms, resetting Infinite Campus Parent and Student Portal accounts, student Gmail passwords, and many other tech needs. We appreciate all that Mrs. Bowers does for the Silver Valley High School staff, students, and community!

Student Spotlight:

Alexandra Harper, Silver Valley High School

Alex is an “A” Honor Roll student at Silver Valley High School. She is a leader within our ASB and helped with the Thanksgiving Pie Distribution for our High School families. Alex is a member of our Cross Country team which has begun training for the upcoming season. Alex serves on the San Bernardino Student Advisory Committee as a representative of SVHS. All of the staff appreciates Alex’s hard work and dedication to everything she does at Silver Valley High School and for the community.