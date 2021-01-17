2nd Squadron, 11th ACR marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Advertisement

On Jan. 13, 2021, 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, with the Fort Irwin Military Equal Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity Offices, celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the Sandy Basin Community Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

In lieu of a guest speaker, Spec. Saez of F Troop and Spec. Stafford of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop read excerpts from King’s speeches and Spec. Bishop of F Troop and Pfc. Thornton of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop presented essays written for this day.