Soldier recognized for superior performance

Advertisement

On Jan. 13, Sgt. (P) Odum was recognized by the Regiment Support Squadron Commander and Squadron CSM for her excellence within the squadron. Odum received a 94 overall in supply inventory inspection. She has also maintained the supply shop within the MICO. Odum, along with Spec. McDonald, has completed several change of commands, kept the MICO properly equipped and ready for each rotation. The MICO Supply shop has been a key part of the MICO foundation with proper lead from an outstanding NCO.