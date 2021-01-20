Farewell message from the Secretary of the Army

To the Army Team:

Soldiers, Army Civilians, Army Families, thank you for who you are and what you do. It has been my highest honor to serve alongside you. When I was a young officer, I bought into an oath that I would never fail my comrades and continue to believe in that same oath today. I have always strived to be the leader you deserve, not just in words but in deeds. I will continue to be an advocate for the Army Team. Thank you, be good teammates to one another, and may God bless you. I am immensely proud of all of you.

Sincerely,

Ryan D. McCarthy