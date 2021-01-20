Farewell message to the Force from the Under Secretary of the Army

To the Army Family,

It has been the honor of a lifetime serving as your Under Secretary of the Army.

Words cannot express the depth of my appreciation and esteem for everything you have done to protect our Nation during incredibly challenging times.

People are the strength of our Nation and our Army. You make our Army the best Army on the face of the Earth. I am proud to be on a team that made People our #1 priority to reflect the vital importance played by our men and women. In turbulent times, you exhibited extraordinary honor, loyalty, courage, commitment, and self-sacrifice.

Thank you also to our Army families, your love, support, sacrifice, and resilience are the bedrock of our strength.

On a personal note, I am honored and humbled to end my Army career where I started nearly five decades ago, surrounded by Soldiers!

People First!

Army Strong!

James E. McPherson

34th Under Secretary of the Army