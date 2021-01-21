Acting Secretary of the Army initial message to the force

Advertisement

Dear Soldiers, Army Civilians, and Families of the U.S. Army,

I am honored to continue to serve the Army as the Acting Secretary. I am tremendously proud of our Army, and your patriotism, professionalism, and selfless service are an inspiration to me and the American people. Having served in many capacities in and out of uniform over the past thirty-three years, most recently as the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and Comptroller, it is a privilege to be able to continue serving.

The Army has had an incredibly challenging and dynamic year and has risen to meet each challenge, most recently aiding in securing our Nation’s Capital. Today, as we transition to new civilian leadership, we must remain a ready and responsive force to defend our Nation. I, like each and every one of you, am committed to taking care of our people, and maintaining our readiness while modernizing our capabilities.

Thank you for your dedicated service and your family’s sacrifice to our Army and our Nation.

John E. Whitley

Acting Secretary of the Army