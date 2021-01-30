ArmyLocalNews Weed ACH tests proficiencies with skills fair January 30, 2021 0 15 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Advertisement Maj. Kyle Zahn (center), the clinical nurse officer-in-charge of the Weed Army Community Hospital Medical Surgical Ward and Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), goes over COVID-19 protocols with participants of the hospital’s skills fair January 21 at the Mary E. Walker Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Weed ACH staff focused several stations of the event on COVID-19 protocol and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs) Capt. Kathryn Fekete, a pediatrician with Weed Army Community Hospital, estimates how much artificial blood is present at the estimating blood loss station during the Weed ACH skills fair January 21 at the Mary E. Walker Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Fekete, a Danielson, Conn. native, participated in the event along with more than 70 other hospital staff members. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs) Sgt. Maureen Kang, a licensed practical nurse with Weed Army Community Hospital’s Medical Surgical Ward triages a simulated casualty during the team competition portion of the hospital’s skills fair January 21 at the Mary E. Walker Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. Kang, a Los Angeles native, was among the first hospital staff members to complete the skills fair. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs) Advertisement