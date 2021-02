Advertisement

Last week, the Sustainers welcomed a new commander on the team, while bidding farewell to an exceptional leader and Army Family.

We wish all the best to Capt. Patrick and Laci Reilly. Capt. Justin E. Olney, who has done some tremendous work for the 916th over the past year, now leads the unsung heroes of the MCC/171 MCT. Welcome, and lead them well!