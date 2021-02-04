February Upcoming Events

Advertisement

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

February 2021 Calendar:

-2/3: Financial Readiness 9-week series: Virtually, via Microsoft Teams (9-11a.m.) 979-6367

-2/4: Drive-in Comedy Show: Army Field (6-8p.m.)

-2/6: Pre Super Bowl Party: Army Field Parking Lot (11a.m. – 4p.m.)

-2/9: Monthly Community Service Council: Sandy Basin (10a.m.) Facebook.com/FtIrwin

-2/9, 2/16, 2/23: Love & Logic Parenting: Bldg. 1317, room 9 (1-3:30p.m.) 964-1637

-2/10: African-American/Black History Month EEO Observance: Sandy Basin Community Center (11:30a.m. and streamed on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin)

-2/12: Weed Army Community Hospital Minimum Manning Day

-2/15: Weed Army Community Hospital closed in observance of holiday

-2/17: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

-2/17: LifeStream Blood Drive: Sandy Basin Community Center (10a.m. -6p.m.)

-2/19: Stress Management & Self Care: Bldg. 1317, room 9 (1-2:30p.m.) 964-1637

-2/23: Financial Readiness 6-month series: Bldg. 109 Conference Room (2:30-3:30p.m.) 979-6367

-2/25: AER Campaign Kickoff: Sandy Basin Community Center (9a.m.)

-2/27: Bi-annual Post-wide Power Outage (6a.m. – 6p.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*