Free tax services deferred, but not denied

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Fort Irwin Tax Center Grand Opening was postponed to ensure tax preparers are able to maintain the safety and quality of services in light of rapidly changing COVID-19 considerations. The new opening date is Feb. 18. Federal Tax Returns are due by April 2021.

We understand that tax returns may be more urgently necessary during these difficult times. If you need your taxes filed sooner rather than later, please consider other resources such as Military OneSource MilTax, which provides free tax filing software, professional support, and helpful information. You can also visit irs.gov/freefile to get tax software directly through the IRS. If, however, you choose to wait or just don’t get around to filing right away, the Fort Irwin Tax Center has trained and certified tax preparers that will collect your information to prepare and file your Federal and State taxes for you.

Once open, priority in the first week will still be given to soldiers that meet all of the following criteria: Sergeant/E-5 and below, single with no dependents, and no real property (land/house). All other categories of eligible customers can call beginning Feb. 18 and will be scheduled on a first-come-first-served basis for appointments the following week and beyond. Eligible customers are: Active-Duty (AD) military personnel, AD retired military personnel, or a dependent of an AD soldier or AD retiree. Reservist and National Guard servicemembers are also eligible if they are on AD orders for more than 30 days. To prove eligibility, please make sure to bring your military ID and your orders (for Reserve/National Guard).

Due to certain criteria under this program, some individuals may not be eligible to have their returns prepared. Assistance is not available for individuals who receive income from personal businesses or commercial enterprises; however, there is an exception for Family Child Care (FCC) providers enrolled with the installation. An initial prescreening of eligibility will be conducted before appointments are scheduled.

We highly recommend calling 760-380-1040, beginning Feb. 18 to make an appointment as we have limited waiting space, and people will be turned away, if necessary, to maintain health and safety standards.

While we are disappointed that services are postponed, the Tax Center will still be completely FREE and we are eager to serve our military community, so please call 760-380-1040 to check for the latest updates when considering your filing options.