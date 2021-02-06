Heroes among us: Soldiers talk about their real-life superhero for MLK Observance

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration took place on Jan 13 under the theme, “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.”

This year’s MEO Observance featured readings from King and personal essays written by Spc. Derrick Bishop and Pfc. Treveon Thornton— both Black Horse Troopers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Thornton opened by reminiscing about watching fictional superheroes, admiring their strength and pretending that one day he could be like them; but also feeling like he may never “measure up.”

Thornton shared that he came to realize there were real-life superheroes all around him.

“I knew that superheroes are real and look just like me,” he said. “I soon discovered powerful superhero legends like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks and my favorite hero of them all, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Thornton shared how Dr. King inspired people to be strong and fight for what’s right so future generations would not have to do so.

“His faith, motivation and determination alone makes him one of my favorite heroes,” he said. “Dr. Martin Luther King made me realize that real superheroes don’t wear capes, cool costumes or have super strength and or speed.”

Thornton shared that King would always say, “The time is always right to do what’s right.”

Thornton went on to say, “He made me realize that we can all be heroes. We, the people, must stand in unity to bring on change.

If anyone has any questions about the EO/EEO office, contact the Fort Irwin office at 760-380-4963 or 760-380-7339.