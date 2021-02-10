916th Support Brigade

Advertisement

On Feb. 9, we had the honor to witness the Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony.

First Sgt. Nicole Shields was awarded for her service by the 916th Support Battalion Commander, Col. LaHavie Brunson. She then relinquished her responsibility as HHC First Sergeant to incoming 1st Sgt. Terrell Murphy.

Family and friends were in attendance as the unit bid farewell to Shields and greeted the new leadership.

Shields is headed to Fort Knox, Ky.