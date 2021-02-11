Hospital observing holiday hours

Advertisement

The Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif., will be observing Presidents’ Day on Feb. 15, and a Minimum Manning Day on Feb. 12.

Feb. 12

Emergency Department will be available 24/7; Pharmacy will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Lab will be open 7:30-11:45 a.m. Contact other departments for specific hours and closures.

Feb. 15

Emergency Department and inpatient services will be available 24/7; Pharmacy and Clinics will be closed.

