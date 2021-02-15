2916th Aviation Battalion Soldier to compete for MacArthur leadership award

Advertisement

Raptors! Please join us in congratulating our own

Capt. Jillian O’Hara, of Desert Dustoff, was recently nominated by the FORSCOM commander as one of only 35 officers in all of FORSCOM to compete at the Army level for the General Douglas MacArther Leadership Award!

“Thank you to the†2916th Aviation Battalion †for their support,” said O’Hara. “I could not be any more humbled or honored to be nominated and hope to bring continued pride to Desert DUSTOFF and Raptors!”

Since 1988, the award has recognized officers and warrant officers in the regular Army, Reserve and National Guard who have displayed the ideals that MacArthur once stood for — duty, honor and country.

MacArthur commanded troops in the Southwest Pacific during World War II and oversaw the successful occupation of postwar Japan before he lead United Nations forces in the Korean War. Throughout his career, he received two Purple Hearts, seven Silver Stars, five Army Distinguished Service Medals, three Distinguished Service Crosses, and — like his father, Lt. Gen. Arthur MacArthur Jr. — the Medal of Honor.

He was also only one of five Army officers to achieve the rank of General of the Army, a five-star general.