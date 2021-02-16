Teacher/Student Spotlight

Advertisement

Teacher Spotlight:

Elizabeth Tobias,

First Grade Teacher, Lewis Elementary School

Ms. Tobias is a 1st grade teacher at Lewis Elementary School. Before coming to Lewis, she taught 5th grade. She really enjoys the respect that all staff have for each other at Lewis Elementary School. Prior to teaching, she was a professional dancer for 20 years. She also spent time dancing at Disney Tokyo. We welcome Ms. Tobias to our staff!

Student Spotlight:

Liam Oullette,

Kindergartner, Lewis Elementary School

Liam’s teacher Mrs. Hurley wrote, “Liam is a sweet, smart, and curious student. He enjoys being around his peers, and is a team player. He has become a “Super Writer” this year, and is proud to show off his work! He enjoys talking about his cat “Oreo,” and his family. He also enjoys being outside, and exploring. Liam is a great example of a Kindergartener, and I feel blessed that he was in my class this year.” Liam is kind, creative, and always willing to help others. He is attentive and ambitious with his learning. He is a hard worker and a wonderful classroom citizen.