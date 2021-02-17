First Community Service Council of 2021 kicks off month full of events

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin hosted the Garrison’s monthly Community Service Council (formerly known as the Community Town Hall) on Jan. 12 at the Sandy Basin Community Center. She was joined by Garrison and hospital directorates to provide updates to the community.

Presenters included the Directorate of Emergency Services, the FMWR, the School Liaison, the Villages, the Directorate of Public Works, Weed Army Community Hospital and the Legal department. A link to the slides and all of the events and information provided can be found on the NTC website, home.army.mil/irwin, under “Town Hall Slides” tab. The next Community Service Council Meeting is Feb. 9 at 10a.m.