Advertisement

The Teal Door is unique to Fort Irwin, Calif.

It is located on Bldg. 453, just around the corner from the commissary, and there is not another like it. The Teal Door is a part of the 916th Resiliency Center.

Inside is help, support, compassion and commitment. Inside you’ll find our amazing SHARP Team, our tireless Religious Support Team, and other services. When you need a hand, some relief, a friend, or a break we are here for you, and our door is open.

Join us next week for a virtual tour of the 916th Resiliency Center.