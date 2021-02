Advertisement

Cavalry Scouts with 1st and 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, received a call for fire training on Feb. 11, 2021, from the Regimental Fire Support Officer, Capt. Dunn, and the Regimental Fire Support NCO Staff Sgt. Thy.

The call for fire trainer supports ground combat readiness by providing a realistic virtual training environment in the delivery of fires.