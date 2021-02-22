In response to current events, Army Senior Leaders have embarked on Listening Sessions to better understand concerns across the Force on topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as dignity and respect.

Soldiers and Civilians have the opportunity to participate in the “Your Voice Matters” Listening Session to discuss the potential impacts of diversity, equity and inclusion as well as climate, command leadership trust, gender, ethnicity, race, and racial tension on the Army and its Soldiers and Civilians.

Contact your chain of command or the MEO office for details.