Assassin Troop, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, executed a change of command ceremony Feb. 23, 2021, Fritz Field.

Capt. Scott Hendrick relinquished command to Capt. Matt Green. As part of the ceremony, flowers were presented to the families of both Hendrick and Green.

Fritz Field is named after Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Harold Fritz of Assassin Troop.