The Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, and U.S. Army Medical Command Command Sergeant Major Diamond D. Hough visited the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., and Weed Army Community Hospital Feb. 23-24.

The visit included Leader Professional Development sessions, a hospital tour, and recognizing the outstanding Soldiers and civilians of the hospital.