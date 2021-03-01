Women’s History Month commemoration at Fort Irwin

Advertisement

The National Training Center at Fort Irwin, MEO and EEO Office, along with the Operations Group, National Training Center, cordially invites the community to participate in the Women’s History Month Celebration, which will take place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., March 3.

You can view it on the NTC Facebook page at Facebook.com/NTCFortIrwin/ or here on the official Garrison page (Facebook.com/FtIrwin).

The theme for this year’s event is, “Working To Form A More Perfect Union: Honoring Women In Public Service and Government.”

This event will feature guest speaker Colonel Jeanette A. Martin, Garrison Commander Fort-Irwin, as well as and educational displays.

For more information, contact the Operations Group MEO Office at 760-380-8424.