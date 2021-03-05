‘Building a Stronger Foundation’ plan aims to improve quality of life on Fort Irwin: $300 million in upgrades coming to NTC

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Speaking to a room of senior leaders during a two-day conference on Feb. 18, Fort Irwin’s Garrison command team laid out a new, multi-million dollar strategic plan to improve the quality of life for the Soldiers and residents of Fort Irwin.

For Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin, improving quality of life on post has been her priority.

“The U.S. Army and Fort Irwin are undergoing a transformational phase in which our Soldiers and their families are being placed first,” she said.

When Martin first arrived at Fort Irwin in 2019, she felt compelled to listen to the needs of her community.

“I felt that taking comments and concerns from the community has been successful,” she said. “I created the email irwinbestinthewest@gmail.com, so the community has a resource to contact the command team directly. We’ve been taking their concerns and putting them towards the quality of life initiatives. That’s how we came up with some of our smaller quality-of-life projects, such as renovating the dog park.”

Aside from the newly-completed dog park, multiple renovations are underway across the installation. Upgrades are currently in progress at the community playgrounds, while the Warrior Zone is set to receive new computers, monitors, seating, and televisions.

To cool down in the summer months, plans are being developed to construct a lazy river for Soldiers and their families to enjoy. A new community activity center will also provide Soldiers and their families activities such as mini-golf, virtual reality (VR) gaming, laser tag, and an indoor playground for entertainment.

The command team also realized that investments in infrastructure was not enough.

Steps have been taken to alleviate the financial burden of providing quality childcare for its Soldiers. A permanent 20% childcare fee reduction has been implemented for CYS staff, as well as extending family childcare past 15 days. Initiatives, such as expanding the existing Child Development Center, will provide children with a larger play area and provide staff with more resources to accommodate growing enrollment.

For Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin, improving the quality of life of Soldiers residing in the barracks was one of his main concerns.

“Renovating and improving the existing barracks complex has been a priority for me as Command Sergeant Major of Fort Irwin,” Fedorisin said. “Our current set of barracks covers every design the Army has used in the last 50 years and many of these barracks are mechanically challenged. While we and our Soldiers have done our best to maintain what we have, these buildings have not kept pace with quality-of-life upgrades.”

Renovations are underway this year to upgrade and remodel the barracks dayroom, while more than $20 million has been approved to renovate the existing barrack buildings on post.

“Given our unique location, mission set and work schedules, our single Soldiers deserve the best conditions that the Army can provide,” Fedorisin said, which is why $180 million has been approved to construct a three-phase barracks complex to improve the quality of life of the Soldiers.

Over the next few years, the Fort Irwin community is set to receive close to $300 million in quality-of-life upgrades.

“By investing in our Soldiers and their families, we can provide quality housing, quality childcare, provide employment for military spouses, and have a healthier and more lethal force,” Martin said.

A link to the Quality of Life plans can be found on the home page of the NTC website at: https://home.army.mil/irwin/application/files/2216/1428/8352/FICAs_QoL_Projects_FY21-FY29_PAO_Posting.pdf