Smooth Operation: No issues during Bi-annual post-wide Power Outage

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Resident at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin experienced the first of two, scheduled post-wide power outages on Feb. 27

The outage was scheduled to be serviced from 6a.m. to 6p.m. and the Installation Energy Manager for the Directorate of Public Works, Paul Schonenberger said any issues were addressed and corrected quickly.

“Overall the scheduled outage went quite well,” Schonenberger said. “We were able to get several poles replaced on the critical feed to the installation, as well as a number of issues corrected on the installation. No safety issues or concerns were raised.

Facilities like the Commissary, the Postal Exchange and the Warrior Zone ran on a generator with a slight change in business hours for the day.

The planned outage is a preventative measure to reduce the chance of an unexpected power outage on post in the future. It protects Fort Irwin’s single extension cord. During the operation, Southern California Edison crews conduct pole replacement, along with maintenance and repairs on the power line that feeds the installation. SCE also uses the opportunity to conduct preventive maintenance on the substations, completing and installing power poles and underground cables, inspecting/testing/cleaning transformers, circuit breakers and voltages insulators and replacing failing equipment and poles throughout post.

Many residents decided to enjoy a day off post for the day or the weekend, but for those who stayed, there were be several options and activities provided by the Family and MWR and AAFES, including bowling, paintball, and movies at the newly-renovated post theater.