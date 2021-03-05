Upcoming Events

Advertisement

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

March 2021 Calendar:

-3/1: Adventures with Simpson: Designated MWR facility (8-9a.m.) 380-4327

-3/1 – 3/4: Flag Football: Register at Box Fitness Center (5-8p.m.) 380-6637

-3/2: Housing Town Hall: Sandy Basin Community Center/Facebook.com/FtIrwin (10a.m.)

-3/3: Women’s History Month Observance: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (11a.m.)

-3/3, 3/10, 3/17, 3/24: Financial Readiness 9-week series: Virtually, via Microsoft Teams (9-11a.m.) 979-6367

-3/4: Drive-in Comedy Show: Army Field (6-8p.m.)

-3/6: Baby Expo: Weed Army Community Hospital (10a.m. – 1p.m.)

-3/6: AWANA Grand Prix: Contact the Fort Irwin Chapel for details (380-3562)

-3/10: CG’s Live Community Update: Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin (2:30p.m.)

-3/20: Welcome Spring Sidewalk Chalk Art Day: The Villages at Fort Irwin (all day)

-3/25: Special March Madness Meal: Bldg. 254 Coyote Café (11:30a.m. – 1p.m.)

-3/27: Pinewood Derby: Blue Track (9a.m.)

-3/29: Build a Boat: Oasis Troop Pool (8a.m. – 5p.m.)

-3/30: Financial Readiness 6-month series: Bldg. 109 Conference Room (2:30-3:30p.m.) 979-6367

-3/31: Walk/Run a Mile for a Child Kickoff event for Child Abuse Awareness Month and Month of the Military Child: Blue Track (9a.m.)

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR), or the respective organization that is hosting the event*