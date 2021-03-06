Fort Irwin Flicks: Post theater re-opens with all new features

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — After months of renovations and upgrades, Fort Irwin’s Reel Time Movie Theater held its grand reopening on Feb. 26. Speaking to the community in the theater’s lobby, Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin, said the theater had been fully renovated.

“You’re not even going to recognize it, it’s beautiful,” Holynd Elliott, Fort Irwin Exchange General Manager said.

The theater now boasts new screens, projectors, an upgraded surround sound system and 3-D viewing, as well as upgraded seating.

“We’re very excited about this, we’re excited for the community to see how beautiful it is,” Elliott said. “The sound, the picture— it’s nothing like the theater was before.”

Leaders said they want to practice extreme safety, so they’re abiding by strict COVID-19 health guidelines. Masks will be worn, families can sit together and seating is only for every other row.

AAFES may develop a registration process in the future to ensure everyone can enjoy a movie and won’t be left out due to the limited capacity.

To view current and future show times, please visit: https://www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/Movie-Guide/showtimes-Ft-Irwin.htm.