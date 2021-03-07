Covid-19: My experience then, now, and tomorrow

How has COVID-19 affected you? COVID-19 has infected some people while sparing others — either way, COVID-19 has changed our habits directly and indirectly. I never thought I was going to get infected because I was taking (I supposed) every precaution. On Dec. 29, I decided to get tested because I had been feeling exhausted for several days. That same day I got a call from the hospital informing me that my results were negative — but about one hour later I get a knock on my barracks door and I was told that I was diagnosed with COVID-19 — the earlier information was a mistaken! I was now in isolation for ten days. I had nothing to do — no work and no errands — I was just alone and felt separated from the world. While in isolation, texts and calls from my family kept me hopeful.

I felt wonderful when someone, especially my family, asked about my health and at the same time I also felt terrible when there was no communication from others, people close to me from whom I expected a call. During my days of isolation and illness, I learned a lot about COVID-19 and I also learned more than I expected about human behavior. I realized that some people do not know how to respond to others who are in need while others excel at expressing sympathy and love. Some people will view you as a detriment and others will see you as a person worthy of their affection regardless of circumstances. I appreciate my Company Commander for taking food to my barracks room, my chaplain’s wife, and two battle buddies — one from 11ACR and the other from HHC 2916TH. I discovered that even when I am feeling hopeless or in despair God has placed very special people in my life who truly care for me. It’s the little things that people do for us that keeps our spirit up.

Finally, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, I was released from isolation. I was advised by the hospital to still practice safety and social distancing even though I was gradually beginning to feel much better. Although I have returned to work, I will never forget the valuable lesson that I learned during my recovery: although we have grown very accustomed to the phrase “social distancing” we should never confuse it with “emotional distancing.” I spoke to our Brigade Commander about my experience and he suggested to reach out to Soldiers who are isolated/quarantined. So far, I have talked to 11 of them. God has placed me — and all of us — in one another’s life for the purpose of sharing unconditional love and support. There is someone right now who needs me to sacrifice just a moment of my time in order to tell them that I’m thinking about them. I am certain that someone is looking forward to my phone call or even my text message. Who’s waiting for your love right now? Give them a call and tell them they’re important. No one should ever feel like they’re in isolation.