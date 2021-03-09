Fort Irwin Tax Center open for Business

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin’s Tax Center is back open for the new tax season and will continue providing free state and federal tax preparation services to Soldiers at no cost.

The National Training Center and Fort Irwin’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice participated in the ribbon-cutting for the grand re-opening of the Tax Center on Feb. 22. Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin also took part.

The IRS began accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Feb.12 with a deadline of April 15.

Last year, the Tax Center was able to adjust to pandemic conditions and file nearly 1,000 tax returns during the extended tax season.

During that time, the center field returns for more than 400 Soldiers, nearly 250 spouses, and more than 50 retirees; saving families more than $141,000 in filing fees.

The number of people filing with Fort Irwin’s center was slightly lower last year, compared to previous years, but officials say that was an Army-wide trend, due to COVID- 19.

Who will be preparing your taxes?

The Fort Irwin Tax Center operates under the supervision of the Legal Assistance Office and in conjunction with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. All tax preparers are volunteers from units at Fort Irwin, trained and certified under the VITA program. Soldiers have been studying and practicing to file taxes for the wide range of circumstances in the military community since early December.

To be eligible to get your taxes prepared by the Fort Irwin Tax Center you must be:

Active-Duty military personnel, Active-Duty retired military personnel, or a dependent of an Active-Duty soldier or Active-Duty retiree. Reservist and National Guard service members are also eligible if they are on Active-Duty orders for more than 30 days. To prove eligibility, please make sure to bring your military I.D and your orders (if applicable).

Safety Measures

COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and strictly adhered. Plexiglas is at every desk between preparers and clients, chairs will be cleaned between clients, public-use pens will be sanitized regularly, and markings on the floor will ensure personal distancing to clients waiting to be seen.

Appointments are in Bldg. 230 and will be scheduled in one-hour blocks. The office highly recommends calling 760-380-1040 to make an appointment as they have limited waiting space, and people will be turned away if necessary, to maintain the health and safety of clients and tax preparers.

Hours of Operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30a.m. – 5p.m.; Thursday from 1p.m. – 5p.m., with the last available appointments at 4p.m. The office is closed from 11:30a.m. – 1p.m. daily.