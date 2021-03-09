Making the pieces click: Middle School students compete in Lego Competition

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — In recognition of National Lego Day on Jan. 28, Fort Irwin Middle School hosted a Lego Competition so students could have a chance to showcase their creative Lego building skills.

Students’ designs had to be unique and they were not allowed to use any Lego-themed sets. There were four categories from which students were able to choose and build their design. These categories were Imaginary, Realistic, Entertainment, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

They were competing for an Overall Grand Prize of a 790-piece Lego Set. The set was to be given to the student who had the best build of all. The winners were determined by the students’ peers and FIMS staff members by an anonymous voting ballot. FIMS gives the students a huge congratulations on their wins.

º Overall grand prize winner: Jonathan Green for his “Mini Skeld” design

STEAM Category:

1st Place: Kara Kelley

2nd Place: Candid Solano Mata

Realistic Category:

1st Place: Reagan Harper

2nd Place: Kara Kelley

Imaginary Category:

1st Place: Sean Cadavona

2nd Place: Quentin Sheley, Jr.

Entertainment Category:

1st Place: Jonathan Green

2nd Place: Kara Kelley