The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment invites you to take part in the Blackhorse Sprint Triathlon, 8 a.m., April 3 at Constitution Park, Fort Irwin, Calif.

The event is completely free and consists of a 200 meter swim, a 20 kilometer bike, and a five kilometer run.

You can register for the triathlon for free by going to www.runsignup.com/blackhorse21.

The triathlon is open to all Fort Irwin residents as long as they are 10 years or older.

We look forward to seeing you at the Blackhorse Sprint Triathlon!