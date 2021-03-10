Teachers get COVID-19 vaccines

Advertisement

Weed Army Community Hospital administered the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and staff from the Silver Valley Unified School District on Jan. 28. School faculty and staff are apart of the Phase One round of vaccines at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin.

On Feb. 11, Barstow Community Hospital staff administered nearly 350 Pfizer vaccines to school employees, including more than 100 to Silver Valley employees. Teachers say they chose to get vaccinated to help keep students and the community safe.