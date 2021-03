Advertisement

Our 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment will be hosting a demonstration for the Fort Irwin community at Fritz Field March 11 at 3:30 p.m., to test six riders and their horses in preparation for an upcoming event. There will be mounted engagements with sabers, pistols, and a reenactment of the 11th Cavalry iconic Last Cavalry Charge!

Troopers will be available to talk about our unit history and take pictures after the rehearsal!

Come out and join us!