Members of Scouts Troop 67 Fort Irwin installed benches and planted lights in Wickam Park, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 12, 2021. Assisted by the commander of 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Furtick, the Scouts beautified the area, performing community service and honoring one of our three Medal of Honor recipients at the same time.