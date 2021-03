Advertisement

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin and Operations Group, National Training Center hosts the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, Washington Army National Guard for Decisive Action Rotation 21-05.

Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensures that the U.S. Army remains versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingency operations.