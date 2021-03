Advertisement

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Horse Detachment is hosting an in-house competition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 24 in preparation for the upcoming Regional Cavalry Competition in April!

The in-house competition is open to the Fort Irwin community for enjoyment and will feature testing of mounted pistols, mounted sabers, military field jumping, and horsemanship.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1649474845254903/