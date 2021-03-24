Army extends timeline for postpartum Soldiers to meet body fat standards

Advertisement

The U.S. Army announced an exception to policy March 19 that extends the timeline from 180 days to 365 days for postpartum Soldiers to meet body fat standards in accordance with Army Regulation 600-9, The Army Body Composition Program.

Soldiers will not be entered into the Army Body Composition Program or face adverse administrative actions during this time frame. In addition, Soldiers who are between 181 to 365 days postpartum and were flagged and entered into the ABCP after their pregnancy ended will have their flag removed and they will be removed from the ABCP program.

“I encourage all leaders to proactively provide education and resources to these Soldiers to help them regain their individual readiness,” said Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston.

Dr. James A. Helis, Director of the Army Resilience Directorate, said “leaders should ensure nutrition counseling, weight management, and behavior modification resources are available to the Soldier.”

Army Wellness Centers and medical treatment facilities offer a range of advice and assistance, including informal body fat assessments and education, to help Soldiers maintain optimal body composition through healthy eating, sleep, and physical fitness activities.

This exception to policy applies to the Regular Army and the U.S. Army Reserve.