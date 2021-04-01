Second doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine arrive at WACH

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Weed Army Community Hospital has began administering second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as they wait for more shipments of ‘dose one’ of the vaccine.

“At this point in time, we’re only giving the second dose for individuals who have already received their first dose,” Col. Nancy Parson, commander of the hospital, said in a live stream on March 17.

Some patients who received the first dose had concerns of receiving their second vaccine dose outside of the recommended window by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention.

“While the timeline that is recommended from the CDC is 28 to 42 days, if you go over that 42nd day, you will not have to restart your series,” Parson said.

Doses arrived at WACH on March 17, and the hospital began distributing “dose two vaccinations” to patients on March 18 and 19 to those who had already made appointments and been contacted.

Those who still need to make an appointment or haven’t received an email from WACH, can visit https://weed-irwin.tricare.mil for appointments and frequently asked questions.

As of March 23, new shipments of the first vaccine had not arrived on post, but Parson said, “Hopefully within the next couple of weeks, we’ll start getting even more vaccines so we can open it up for more first doses.”

Parson said Fort Irwin residents also have the option of going off post to local pharmacies to receive their second dose.

“If you choose to do that, that’s perfectly fine,” she said. “Please still let us know if you get your second dose off post, so we can document that in your medical record, and we will know that you don’t need that second dose from the hospital. Keep in mind, though, we have Moderna on post, so if you decide to get your vaccine off post, you need to also get Moderna.”

Options off post also include the Hesperia Health Department, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow and the Barstow community Hospital, who is taking appointments for eligible residents from the communities of Baker, Barstow, Boron, Daggett, Fort Irwin, Hinkley, Lucerne Valley, Ludlow, Newberry Springs, Silver Lakes, Helendale and Yermo.

Once you receive the vaccine:

The CDC reminds those who have been vaccinated, that it’s still important to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing masks, washing hands, restriction of movement, and physical distancing.

The Department of Defense says all three vaccines are safe and effective and more than 85% of vaccines received by DoD have been administered, which is well above the U.S. average of 77%.

DoD sites around the world continue their aggressive pace to administer vaccines. As of March 29, more than 1.8 million doses have been administered at 343 DoD sites and 30% of service members have received at least one dose.

Fort Irwin residents can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 760-383-5304.